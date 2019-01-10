Jan. 9
Chelcie R. Brunson, 32, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for forgery, burglary, and intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $30,000
Peter S. Fields II, 47, of Phoenix was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $275
Eli L. Nye, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,280
Travis J. Pine, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested on Mountain City Highway for headlamps not illuminated when required, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, driving under the influence, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $2,160
Michael C. Shippy, 35, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
