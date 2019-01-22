Jan. 20
Ramon A. Beltran Fimbres, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1429 Lamoille Highway for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $2,635
Mike R. Cameron, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,637
Nicole M. Duncan, 41, of Mesa, Arizona was arrested at Idaho Street and Boyd Avenue for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Wendall J. Oppenhein, 23, of West Wendover was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for resisting a public officer and trespassing. Bail: $995
Richard C. Rogers, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested at 180 Spring Creek Parkway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Juan C. Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Lamoille Highway on a parole and probation hold. No bail
