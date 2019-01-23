Jan. 22
Misty J. Cornelius, 39, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine for driving under the influence, first offence; failure to maintain lane or improper lane change; overtaking on left side or making a left turn where prohibited. Bail: $1,560
Trevor R. Cortez, 24, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Jennings Way for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
John G. Hebel, 21, was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for kidnapping, first degree; robbery; assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun; the change/obliteration of a gun’s serial number; owning or possession of a gun by a prohibited person; coercion with force or threat of force; and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $475,500
Joseph K. McGhee, 19, of San Diego was arrested at Sixth and Silver streets for grand larceny; disobeying a peace officer while driving under the influence; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; driving under the influence; driving without a driver’s license; and a minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in premise. Bail: $41,690
