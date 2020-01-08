Police Log: Jan. 7, 2020

Jan. 7

Taylor M Brummet, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at First Street and Wilson Ave. for two counts of obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted for an unlawful act, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $27,420

Michael J. Charlton, 41, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of insurance fraud. Bail: $10,000

Jessica A. Hood, 34, of Elko was arrested at 4750 Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $30,640

Kyle W. McClelland, 34, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Alycia J. Myers, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko Justice Court for contempt of court.

Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez, 42, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $6,835