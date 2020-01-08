Police Log: Jan. 7, 2020

Jan. 7
Taylor M Brummet, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at First Street and Wilson Ave. for two counts of obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted for an unlawful act, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $27,420
Michael J. Charlton, 41, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of insurance fraud. Bail: $10,000
Jessica A. Hood, 34, of Elko was arrested at 4750 Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $30,640
Kyle W. McClelland, 34, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Alycia J. Myers, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko Justice Court for contempt of court.
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez, 42, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $6,835
Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; two counts of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; driving without a driver’s license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,520
Daniel R. Szczawinski, 31, of Elko was arrested at 4750 Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance; possession to sell a controlled substance; trafficking a controlled substance; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; and two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $290,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.