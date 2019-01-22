Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 21

Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Douglas B. Hegge, 32, of Elko was arrested at Comanche and Justin drives on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Soumaly Hurtado, 27, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Hector H. Ramirez-De la Torre, 34, of Elko was arrested on Comanche Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $362

Rafael Roque-Alcala, 26, of Elko was arrested near 665 Bullion Road for domestic battery and on an immigration hold. No bail

Tou G. Vang, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

