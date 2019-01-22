Jan. 21
Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Douglas B. Hegge, 32, of Elko was arrested at Comanche and Justin drives on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Soumaly Hurtado, 27, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Hector H. Ramirez-De la Torre, 34, of Elko was arrested on Comanche Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $362
------
Rafael Roque-Alcala, 26, of Elko was arrested near 665 Bullion Road for domestic battery and on an immigration hold. No bail
------
Tou G. Vang, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
