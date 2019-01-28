Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police badge

Jan. 26

Rachel D. Gaherty, 20, of Elko was arrested at West Birch Street and Dotta Drive for possession of a hypodermic device and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

------

Jeremy D. Loving, 37, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

------

Christopher Outterbridge, 41, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

------

Andrew M. Seidl, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,330

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments