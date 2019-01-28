Jan. 25
Joshua O. Benedictus, 30, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Barton’s Casino for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
------
Scott R. Berry Jr., 39, of Elko was arrested at 2317 Wildwood Way for home invasion. Bail: $20,000
------
Jason S. Brown, 34, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
-------
Mikayla A. Flores, 27, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal. Bail: $1,140
------
Steven B. Hart, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,480
------
Christiphor D. Key, 21, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,105
------
Loren Nichols, 45, of Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $250
------
Andrea K. Nielson, 41, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $5,000
------
Noah G. Potts, 42, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
------
Chavis V. Russell, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
------
Curtis A. Tingey, 29, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for three counts of embezzlement, and for petty larceny. Bail: $4,560
------
Robert Trujillo Jr., 18, of West Wendover was arrested at 2891 Fairway View Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
