Jan. 4
Braulio Carrillo, 27, of Reno was arrested on a warrant for three counts of cheating at gaming; three counts of conspiracy to violate Nevada law regarding the unlawful manufacture, sale, distribution, marking, altering or modification of equipment and devices associated with gaming; and burglary. Bail: $140,000
Douglas J. Dooley, 53, of Carlin was arrested at 110 W. Hamilton St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Michael C. Irvin, 53, of Noble, Oklahoma was arrested at Lake Avenue and Eighth Street for driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $1,255
Rigoberto Salazar Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Alexander T. Verchecelli, 29, of Elko was arrested at Ryndon Country Store for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
