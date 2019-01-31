Jan. 30
Jesus M. Bernal Montes, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $45,640
------
Jonathan W. Brady, 27, of Elko was arrested on the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,780
------
Heber M. Jenson, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Clay L. Lindquist, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. on a warrant for six counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Commercial Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Marilou Ottenbacher, 48, of Elko was arrested at 919 Panorama Drive on a warrant for two counts of burglary; grand larceny; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; taking possession of vehicle without owner’s consent; and possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bail: $92,513
------
Michael M. Petersen, 30, of Osino was arrested at Adobe Middle School for careless driving. Bail: $195
------
Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1014 Fir St. in Carlin for trafficking a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $41,740
------
Michael B. Shanahan, 34, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $2,635
------
Jennifer Stanger, 33, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Harold L. Turner, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,050
------
Sheila G. Villalobos, 44, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit; driving without a driver’s license; possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property; driving with windshield or window obstructed; felony possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $46,210
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.