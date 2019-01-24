Jan. 23
Mario H. Benavides, 37, of Elko was arrested at 109 Wood Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1130 River St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
------
Ronald B. Davis, 45, of Rocklin, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315
------
Jeffrey A. Draper, 56, of Elko was arrested at Taco Bell on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
------
Jimmy D. Murphy Sr., 43, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s in the Smiths shopping center for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Jasmin A. Ortiz, 23, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth and Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Stephanie P. Sena, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.