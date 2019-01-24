Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 23

Mario H. Benavides, 37, of Elko was arrested at 109 Wood Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1130 River St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Ronald B. Davis, 45, of Rocklin, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315

Jeffrey A. Draper, 56, of Elko was arrested at Taco Bell on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

Jimmy D. Murphy Sr., 43, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s in the Smiths shopping center for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Jasmin A. Ortiz, 23, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth and Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Stephanie P. Sena, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

