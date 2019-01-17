Jan. 16
Holly J. Carder, 44, of Elko was arrested at 988 College Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,913.26
James A. Carder, 57, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,913.26
Kyle M. Emge, 28, of Granby, Colorado was arrest on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Dion M. Larue, 39, of Elko was arrested at 643 Elm St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085
Shannon A. Masterson, 42, of Elko was arrested at 6324 Sixth St. for battery. Bail: $2,500
Evette Montoya, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,130
Sandra K. Smith, 50, of Elko was arrested at the Econolodge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000
