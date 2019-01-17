Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan. 16

Holly J. Carder, 44, of Elko was arrested at 988 College Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,913.26

James A. Carder, 57, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,913.26

Kyle M. Emge, 28, of Granby, Colorado was arrest on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Dion M. Larue, 39, of Elko was arrested at 643 Elm St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085

Shannon A. Masterson, 42, of Elko was arrested at 6324 Sixth St. for battery. Bail: $2,500

Evette Montoya, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,130

Sandra K. Smith, 50, of Elko was arrested at the Econolodge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

