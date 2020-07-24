Police Log: July 23, 2020
Police Log: July 23, 2020

Police

July 23

Christopher J. Beeson, 55, of Elko was arrested at the Econolodge for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Laurel J. Button, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 400 block of Walnut Street alley for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Tracy L. Cabrera, 49, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for selling a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Francisco Gallardo Jr., 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for stalking. Bail: $3,140

Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery. Bail: $1,140

Kevin S. Padilla, 38, of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $3,140

Casey C. Quigley, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $0.00

James G. Robbins, 52, of Carlin was arrested at Camp and South Fourth streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

Miguel A. Sam, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1756 Redwood St. on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

Robert A. Sawatis, 50, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for selling a controlled substance and 19 counts of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail not listed

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

