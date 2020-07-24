Police Log: July 23, 2020

July 23
Christopher J. Beeson, 55, of Elko was arrested at the Econolodge for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Laurel J. Button, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 400 block of Walnut Street alley for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Tracy L. Cabrera, 49, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for selling a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Francisco Gallardo Jr., 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for stalking. Bail: $3,140
Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery. Bail: $1,140
Kevin S. Padilla, 38, of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $3,140
Casey C. Quigley, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $0.00
James G. Robbins, 52, of Carlin was arrested at Camp and South Fourth streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
Miguel A. Sam, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1756 Redwood St. on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Robert A. Sawatis, 50, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for selling a controlled substance and 19 counts of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail not listed
This week’s felony arrests:
Chelsea C. Tyner
Christopher J. Beeson
Colton J. Taylor
James A. Maes II
James M. Ryan Jr.
Jerrit K. Winegardner
Joel D. Utter
Laurel J. Button
Michael J. Healy
Robert A. Sawatis
Sara L. Monger
Shannon D. McCoy
Tawnya R. Stout
Timothy O. Treis
Tracy L. Cabrera
Trevor J. Adams
William R. Chilton
Amy M. Brown
Armando Sanchez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
