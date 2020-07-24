Police Log: July 23, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 23

Christopher J. Beeson, 55, of Elko was arrested at the Econolodge for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Laurel J. Button, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 400 block of Walnut Street alley for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Tracy L. Cabrera, 49, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for selling a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Francisco Gallardo Jr., 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for stalking. Bail: $3,140

Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery. Bail: $1,140

Kevin S. Padilla, 38, of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $3,140

Casey C. Quigley, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $0.00

James G. Robbins, 52, of Carlin was arrested at Camp and South Fourth streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355