Police Log: July 24, 2020

July 24
Crystal L. Gilliland, 41, of Elko was arrested at FISH on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,210
Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,665
Anthony C. Kiechler, 46, of Elko was arrested at Atwal gas station for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Joshua L. Lassy, 42, of Boise was arrested at 700 W. Sage St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Kenneth P. Pola, 52, of West Valley, Utah as arrested at 910 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,000
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Colt Drive for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield. Bail: $835
Justin T. Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 Exit 301 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at 328 Blakeland Drive for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Hope A. Vasquez, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for conspiracy to commit burglary. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
