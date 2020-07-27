Police Log: July 24, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 24

Crystal L. Gilliland, 41, of Elko was arrested at FISH on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,210

Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,665

Anthony C. Kiechler, 46, of Elko was arrested at Atwal gas station for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Joshua L. Lassy, 42, of Boise was arrested at 700 W. Sage St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Kenneth P. Pola, 52, of West Valley, Utah as arrested at 910 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,000

