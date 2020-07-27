Police Log: July 24, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: July 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 24

Crystal L. Gilliland, 41, of Elko was arrested at FISH on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,210

--

Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,665

--

Anthony C. Kiechler, 46, of Elko was arrested at Atwal gas station for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Joshua L. Lassy, 42, of Boise was arrested at 700 W. Sage St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Kenneth P. Pola, 52, of West Valley, Utah as arrested at 910 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,000

--

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Colt Drive for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield. Bail: $835

--

Justin T. Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 Exit 301 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at 328 Blakeland Drive for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Hope A. Vasquez, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for conspiracy to commit burglary. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News