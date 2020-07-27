Police Log: July 26, 2020

July 26
Nicole M. Duncan, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Ninth Street on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at 365 River St. for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $1,850
Sara M. Frederick, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Burns Road and Cedar Street for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
Omar U. Garcia, 29, of Elko was arrested at Railroad and Third streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,140
Quinn A. Garrity, 28, of Owyhee was arrested on North Fifth Street at the SnoBowl for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
Shane L. Irvin, 29, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Aimee L. Rentner, 48, of Elko was arrested at Spring Creek Substation for defrauding an innkeeper. Bail: $1,140
Robert L. Young, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1446 Sixth St. for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Last week's felony arrests:
Chelsea C. Tyner
Christopher J. Beeson
Colton J. Taylor
James A. Maes II
James M. Ryan Jr.
Jerrit K. Winegardner
Joel D. Utter
Laurel J. Button
Michael J. Healy
Robert A. Sawatis
Sara L. Monger
Shannon D. McCoy
Tawnya R. Stout
Timothy O. Treis
Tracy L. Cabrera
Trevor J. Adams
William R. Chilton
Amy M. Brown
Armando Sanchez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
