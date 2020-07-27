Police Log: July 26, 2020
Police Log: July 26, 2020

Elko police patch

July 26

Nicole M. Duncan, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Ninth Street on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at 365 River St. for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $1,850

--

Sara M. Frederick, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Burns Road and Cedar Street for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Omar U. Garcia, 29, of Elko was arrested at Railroad and Third streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,140

--

Quinn A. Garrity, 28, of Owyhee was arrested on North Fifth Street at the SnoBowl for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

--

Shane L. Irvin, 29, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Aimee L. Rentner, 48, of Elko was arrested at Spring Creek Substation for defrauding an innkeeper. Bail: $1,140

--

Robert L. Young, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1446 Sixth St. for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

