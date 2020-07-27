Police Log: July 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26

Nicole M. Duncan, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Ninth Street on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at 365 River St. for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $1,850

--

Sara M. Frederick, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Burns Road and Cedar Street for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Omar U. Garcia, 29, of Elko was arrested at Railroad and Third streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,140

--

Quinn A. Garrity, 28, of Owyhee was arrested on North Fifth Street at the SnoBowl for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

--

Shane L. Irvin, 29, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--