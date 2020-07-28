Police Log: July 27, 2020

July 27
Natasha F. Allard, 39, of Wells was arrested at 151 Second St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Phoenix Campbell, 26, of Arcata, California was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
--
Ronix Cespedes, 41, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
--
Jorge L. Samora, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,640
--
Charles W. Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested in the field behind Aaron’s and Autozone for camping on public property. Bail: $500
--
Danielle R. Wadda-Martinez, 29, of Wells was arrested at 151 Second St. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
