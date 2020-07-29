Police Log: July 28, 2020
Elko police patch

July 28

Isabel J. Cothrun, 26, of Elko, was arrested at 647 Cedar Street for defrauding proprietor, petit larceny, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,920

Pete Gusman, 63, of Salt Lake City, was arrested at the 600 block of Railroad Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

John R. Hart, 28, of Elko, was arrested in the 600 block of Juneau Street for intoxicated pedestrian on road. Bail: $115

Grant R. Smith, 64, of Carlin, was arrested at 1106 Chestnut Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

