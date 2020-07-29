Police Log: July 28, 2020

July 28
Isabel J. Cothrun, 26, of Elko, was arrested at 647 Cedar Street for defrauding proprietor, petit larceny, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,920
Pete Gusman, 63, of Salt Lake City, was arrested at the 600 block of Railroad Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
John R. Hart, 28, of Elko, was arrested in the 600 block of Juneau Street for intoxicated pedestrian on road. Bail: $115
Grant R. Smith, 64, of Carlin, was arrested at 1106 Chestnut Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
