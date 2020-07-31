Police Log: July 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 30

Jon D. Claborn, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 295 for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 miles over posted limit. Bail: $1,335

Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko was arrested for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $25,000

Jesus H. De Haro Martinez, 20, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 over posted limit, driving with a revoked driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,500

John T. Falvey, 59, of Deeth was arrested at Second Street and Taurus Avenue for failure by a convicted person to comply with Nevada Revised Statutes 179C and violation of probation. Bail: $640

Conchita M. Gonzalez, 26, of West Wendover, was arrested at 3089 West Tibbets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,375

Kameron J. Marta, 37, of Elko was arrested at 700 Commercial Street for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

Susan M. Stephenson, 67, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested in Roy’s Market parking lot for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500

Jerrit K. Wiengardner, 28 of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for trespassing.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

