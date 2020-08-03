Police Log: July 31, 2020

July 31
Michael W. Elizondo, 39, of Elko was arrested at River and Fifth streets for grand larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
Javon J. Keester, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner and damaging jail property. Bail: $22,500
Erica M. Lourenco, 31, of Elko was arrested on River Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,735
Curtis R. Mendenhall, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko City Park on a bench warrant. Bail: $474.50
Michele L. Mendenhall, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko City Park on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,421.49
Michael R. Rains, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for two counts of sexual assault. Bail: $1,000,000
Austin R. Stickler, 25, of West Haven, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
