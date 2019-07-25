July 24
Bartosz K.Borsukiewicz, 31, of Wheeling, Illinois was arrested at Wingers for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,335
Kyle D. Crowell, 27, of Oklahoma City was arrested at the Henderson Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,086
Daniela M. Dominguez, 21, of Carson City was arrested at Elko County Jail for obscene, threatening or annoying phone call. No bail
Betty J. Freed, 47, of Elko was arrested at 2348 Wildwood Way for driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving through private or public property to avoid traffic, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, two counts of duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, felony reckless driving with risk of death or substantial bodily harm, following too closely, assault with a deadly weapon, selling a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $418,265
Alyssa K. Millsap, 25, of Reno was arrested on West Idaho Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Calvin E. Morgas, 35, of Tooele, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a felony warrant for revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000
Janice M. Robinson, 55, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
