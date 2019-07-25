{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 24

Bartosz K.Borsukiewicz, 31, of Wheeling, Illinois was arrested at Wingers for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,335

------

Kyle D. Crowell, 27, of Oklahoma City was arrested at the Henderson Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,086

------

Daniela M. Dominguez, 21, of Carson City was arrested at Elko County Jail for obscene, threatening or annoying phone call. No bail

------

Betty J. Freed, 47, of Elko was arrested at 2348 Wildwood Way for driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving through private or public property to avoid traffic, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, two counts of duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, felony reckless driving with risk of death or substantial bodily harm, following too closely, assault with a deadly weapon, selling a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $418,265

------

Alyssa K. Millsap, 25, of Reno was arrested on West Idaho Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

------

Calvin E. Morgas, 35, of Tooele, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a felony warrant for revocation of bail. Bail: $5,000

------

Janice M. Robinson, 55, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments