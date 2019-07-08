July 7
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 36, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Chestnut streets in Carlin for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
------
Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Chestnut streets in Carlin for trafficking a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $22,280
------
Christopher J. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Robbie J. Kiechler, 43, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Mandy L. McClees, 36, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Andrea Peshlakai, 35, of Elko was arrested at 251 W. River St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Gregory L. Stobbe, 44, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and South 11th Street for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
------
Toussaint L. Thomas, 49, of Los Angeles was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
