Police

July 7

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 36, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Chestnut streets in Carlin for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Chestnut streets in Carlin for trafficking a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $22,280

Christopher J. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Robbie J. Kiechler, 43, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Mandy L. McClees, 36, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Andrea Peshlakai, 35, of Elko was arrested at 251 W. River St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Gregory L. Stobbe, 44, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and South 11th Street for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

Toussaint L. Thomas, 49, of Los Angeles was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

