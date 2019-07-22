{{featured_button_text}}
July 20

Brandon M. Alen, 33, of Elko was arrested at 95 Spruce Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Crystal M. Ayers, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1276 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. No bail

Jose Carrillo, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400

Wright Catches, 19, of Elko was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,490

Garrett D. Cooney, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,255

Emmitt V. Johnson, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,210

Monique R. Valdez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Wesley C. Younger, 35, of Phoenix was arrested at State Route 278 and Chestnut Street for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

