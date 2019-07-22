July 20
Brandon M. Alen, 33, of Elko was arrested at 95 Spruce Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Crystal M. Ayers, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1276 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. No bail
------
Jose Carrillo, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400
------
Wright Catches, 19, of Elko was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,490
------
Garrett D. Cooney, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,255
------
Emmitt V. Johnson, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,210
------
Monique R. Valdez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Wesley C. Younger, 35, of Phoenix was arrested at State Route 278 and Chestnut Street for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.