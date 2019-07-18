July 17
Kaileigh L. Estrella, 21, of Elko was arrested in the 1700 block of Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Leif R. Hines, 19, of Elko was arrested at Golf Course Road and Flagview Drive for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
Jordan D. Potter, 28, of Wells was arrested at the Flying J on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $596
Jonathan C. Suhr, 19, of Elko was arrested at Front and South Ninth streets on a felony warrant for lewdness with a child. Bail: $250,000
Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at Smith’s Food and Drug on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $250
