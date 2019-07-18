{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 17

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 21, of Elko was arrested in the 1700 block of Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Leif R. Hines, 19, of Elko was arrested at Golf Course Road and Flagview Drive for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

------

Jordan D. Potter, 28, of Wells was arrested at the Flying J on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $596

------

Jonathan C. Suhr, 19, of Elko was arrested at Front and South Ninth streets on a felony warrant for lewdness with a child. Bail: $250,000

------

Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at Smith’s Food and Drug on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $250

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments