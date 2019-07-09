{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

July 8

Christopher J. Barletta, 24, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for embezzlement and petty larceny. Bail not listed.

-----

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 36, of Wells, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685.

-----

Jason E. Gutierrez, 42, of Reno, was arrested at the Motel 6 for unlawful use of an emergency phone number. Bail: $2,000

-----

Joshua C. Lutman, 34, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail not listed.

-----

Brandon L. Peebler, 36, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery. Bail not listed.

-----

Sara A. Smith, 38, of Carlin, was arrested at the Pilot Casino for buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property and possessing a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140

-----

Ronnie Sorensen, 43, of Elko, was arrested at Dotty’s Casino at the Elko Junction Shopping Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,018.42

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments