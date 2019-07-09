July 8
Christopher J. Barletta, 24, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for embezzlement and petty larceny. Bail not listed.
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 36, of Wells, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685.
Jason E. Gutierrez, 42, of Reno, was arrested at the Motel 6 for unlawful use of an emergency phone number. Bail: $2,000
Joshua C. Lutman, 34, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail not listed.
Brandon L. Peebler, 36, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery. Bail not listed.
Sara A. Smith, 38, of Carlin, was arrested at the Pilot Casino for buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property and possessing a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140
Ronnie Sorensen, 43, of Elko, was arrested at Dotty’s Casino at the Elko Junction Shopping Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,018.42
