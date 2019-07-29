{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 26

Terry L. Grzelak, 51, of Carlin was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Steven C. Hiatt, 24, of Carson City was arrested at 3740 Idaho St. for misdemeanor probation violation. Bail $3,000

Warona J. Kooneeng, 24, of Elko was arrested at 3650 Idaho St. for destroying the property of another and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280

Loren Nichols, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Dillon R. Papach, 29, of Elko was arrested at 964 Country Club Parkway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail

Taschii M. Petersen, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Tanya J. Purvis, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $710

Brandon A. Wagner, 23, of Wells was arrested at the Flying J for trespassing. Bail: $355

Trevor M. Wilson, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 328 Country Club Parkway for disturbing the peace in a public building or grounds, and battery. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

