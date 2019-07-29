{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

July 28

Clint C. Gardner, 47, of Elko was arrested in the downtown corridor for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755

Luis A. Gaxiola, 18, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $5,755

Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at 2525 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; felony drug possession; manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; three counts of possession of a hypodermic device; and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Douglas A. Hunter, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Thongvana Luanglath, 60, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Red Garter Casino on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,173

Semaj Ross, 26, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,335

Thomas B. Silver, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at 490 Merino Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Helen M. Souliere, 40, of Elko was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail

