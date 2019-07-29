Clint C. Gardner, 47, of Elko was arrested in the downtown corridor for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755
------
Luis A. Gaxiola, 18, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $5,755
------
Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at 2525 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; felony drug possession; manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; three counts of possession of a hypodermic device; and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Douglas A. Hunter, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
------
Thongvana Luanglath, 60, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Red Garter Casino on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,173
------
Semaj Ross, 26, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,335
------
Thomas B. Silver, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at 490 Merino Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Helen M. Souliere, 40, of Elko was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail
