Police

July 29

Mario H. Benavides, 37, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for violating a domestic violence protective order. Bail: $3,140

Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at 2525 Mountain City Highway on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $3,000

Christopher J. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Wade A. Knight Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Jordan B. Stevens, 24, of Elko was arrested at 384 River St. for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $2,500

Ciano V. Sweat, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

