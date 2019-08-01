July 31
Bruce E. Dilley, 56, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210
———
Joseph B. Garcia, 29, of Wells was arrested at Chevron on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $740
———
Jeremy R. Horn, 30, of Las Vegas was arrested in Ely on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
———
Dustin J. Leonard, 39, of Carlin was arrested at 209 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $655
———
Jonathan Moore, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 901 Camp St. for coercion. Bail: $1,140
———
Charles D. Morris, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.