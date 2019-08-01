{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 31

Bruce E. Dilley, 56, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210

Joseph B. Garcia, 29, of Wells was arrested at Chevron on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $740

Jeremy R. Horn, 30, of Las Vegas was arrested in Ely on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Dustin J. Leonard, 39, of Carlin was arrested at 209 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $655

Jonathan Moore, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 901 Camp St. for coercion. Bail: $1,140

Charles D. Morris, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

