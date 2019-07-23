{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 22

Travis W. Gilliland, 38, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

———

Gregory T. Irby, 36, of McGill was arrested at Sixth Street and Starr Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,265

———

Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

———

Anita G. Padilla, 31, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,890

———

Jennifer R. Sharp, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at 1885 Old Florence Way for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

———

Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $28,140

———

Adrian Villareal, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at 3081 Tibbetts St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments