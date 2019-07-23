July 22
Travis W. Gilliland, 38, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
Gregory T. Irby, 36, of McGill was arrested at Sixth Street and Starr Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,265
Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Anita G. Padilla, 31, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,890
Jennifer R. Sharp, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at 1885 Old Florence Way for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $28,140
Adrian Villareal, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at 3081 Tibbetts St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
