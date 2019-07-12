{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 11

Joseph R. Berumen, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Lander County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Elba R. Gonzalez, 29, of Elko was arrested at 6041 Aster St. for battery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon. Bail: $40,000

------

Rhiannon N. Junker, 30, of Elko was arrested at 481 Fir St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail

------

Casey C. Quigley, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280

------

Jon A. Uriarte, 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for aiming a firearm at a person, careless driving and destroying the property of another. No bail

------

Michael D. Walker, 52, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for burglary and second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $25,140

------

Caleb J. White, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $755

------

Joseph G. Yount, 32, of Montello was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, aggressive driving, failure to obey flagman in marked construction or maintenance area, and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $21,550

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments