July 11
Joseph R. Berumen, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Lander County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Elba R. Gonzalez, 29, of Elko was arrested at 6041 Aster St. for battery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon. Bail: $40,000
Rhiannon N. Junker, 30, of Elko was arrested at 481 Fir St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Casey C. Quigley, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280
Jon A. Uriarte, 62, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for aiming a firearm at a person, careless driving and destroying the property of another. No bail
Michael D. Walker, 52, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for burglary and second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $25,140
Caleb J. White, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $755
Joseph G. Yount, 32, of Montello was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, aggressive driving, failure to obey flagman in marked construction or maintenance area, and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $21,550
