July 13
Russell C. Emch III, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1822 Sawyer Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Clayton L. Johnnie, 55, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Wilson Avenue for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
------
Troy A. Patrick, 41, of Newark, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for petty larceny, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $21,140
------
William C. Pelfrey, 69, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 for assault with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to drive properly on a divided road, and failure to give appropriate turn signal when required. Bail: $27,450
------
Eileen C. Prather, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Joshua L. Rambel, 39, of West Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1940 Plateau Way for felony possession of a controlled substance; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $6,000
------
KC V. Yowell, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.