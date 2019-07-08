{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

July 6

Jose L. Cardoza, 33, of Elko was arrested in the Smith’s parking lot for felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Enrique A. Franco, 34, of Elko was arrested on College Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. No bail

------

Sean P. Souza, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,225

------

Rudy E. Trujillo, 49, of Carlin was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments