July 6
Jose L. Cardoza, 33, of Elko was arrested in the Smith’s parking lot for felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Enrique A. Franco, 34, of Elko was arrested on College Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. No bail
------
Sean P. Souza, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,225
------
Rudy E. Trujillo, 49, of Carlin was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
