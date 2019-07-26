July 25
Neil B. Anderson, 36, of Elko was arrested on Hot Springs Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Sayarath Bounchanh, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $27,500
------
Leticia M. Gonzales, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
------
John R. Gregory, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Robert L. Hurlbert, 20, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to wear seat belt, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,410
------
David D. Iveson, 50, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Mauricio Lopez-Sanchez, 30, of Rupert, Idaho was arrested in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255
------
Ricardo Mandujano, 19, of Cicero, Illinois was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail $1,380
------
John T. Matticks III, 60, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. No bail
------
Benjamin R. Mercado, 37, of Wells was arrested at Shoshone and Third streets for failure to yield at a stop sign or control, driving under the influence, felony possession of a controlled substance, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $6,500
------
Ricky M. Ochoa, 19, of Cicero, Illinois was arrested on Interstate 80 for reckless driving disregarding safety, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,860
------
Eric L. Snedeker, 46, of Senora, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Richard E. White, 21, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Spruce streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
