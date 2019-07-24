July 23
Leonard K. Carter, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. No bail
------
Ernest P. Cathcart, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Cedar streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Tyler J. Coleman, 27, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
------
Bryon P. Jackson, 30, of Carson City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold. No bail
------
Ira Kelly, 47, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Circle Way No. 3 on a BIA/tribal charge and a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,500
------
Carolin G. McCaughey, 57, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Camper Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505
------
Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $1,495
------
Tommy D. Murray, 64, of West Wendover was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Camper Drive for driving with a suspended license, vehicle in unsafe condition endangering persons or property, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $955
------
Sindi D. Noe, 48, of Elko was arrested on Winchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail
------
Marcus D. Rogers, 25, of Elko was arrested at VFW Drive and Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, failure to give appropriate signal when required, driving without a driver’s license, failure to obey stop sign at a controlled intersection, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $8,550
------
Kevin D. Williams, 41, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.