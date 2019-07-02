{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 1

Luis E. Arias Jr., 19, of West Wendover was arrested at 502 Park Place for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $20,855

Jeremiah J. Brown, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. No bail

Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $640

Joshua D. Gonzales, 27, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in Jackpot on a felony warrant for burglary, grand larceny, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $30,605

Jeffery L. Hamilton, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for stalking and disturbing the peace. No bail

Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for stalking and disturbing the peace. No bail

Logan M. Scripter, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal and two counts of animal at large. No bail

