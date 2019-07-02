July 1
Luis E. Arias Jr., 19, of West Wendover was arrested at 502 Park Place for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $20,855
------
Jeremiah J. Brown, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $640
------
Joshua D. Gonzales, 27, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in Jackpot on a felony warrant for burglary, grand larceny, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $30,605
------
Jeffery L. Hamilton, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for stalking and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for stalking and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Logan M. Scripter, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal and two counts of animal at large. No bail
