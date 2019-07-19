July 18
Anton M. Blenzig, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez, 31, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street on seven counts of discharging a gun or other weapon where persons might be endangered. Bail: $17,500
Daniel M. Flores, 35, was arrested at 3013 Wongobi St. on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
Heriberto R. Gonzalez-Martinez, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1482 Feather Way on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Preston D. Harp, 18, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property; speeding endangering life, limb or property; and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Bail: $1,245
