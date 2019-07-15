{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 14

Victoria M. Atencio, 36, of Elko was arrested at 445 S. Seventh St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Cody R. Collins, 34, of Las Vegas was arrested for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Wesley J. Krantz, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended license and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $470

Ronald Paiva, 52, of Owyhee was arrested at 6118 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Halle M. Pepper, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and Boyd Drive for driving under the influence, and driving through property to avoid a traffic control device. Bail: $1,335

Alfred P. Tamasoaalii, 46, of Redlands, California was arrested for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; driving with revoked driver’s license for DUI, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,055

Dustin J. Vanreed, 29, of Fallon was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for third-offence driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000

Wyatt J. Williams, 19, of Grouse Creek, Utah was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,610

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

