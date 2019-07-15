{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

July 12

Thomas D. Bartlett, 47, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft, trespassing and destroying the property of another. No bail

------

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Chris and Mittry avenues for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

------

Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at 680 Bullion Road for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000

------

William G. Sutherland, 68, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Cedar streets for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

