July 12
Thomas D. Bartlett, 47, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft, trespassing and destroying the property of another. No bail
------
Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Chris and Mittry avenues for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at 680 Bullion Road for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000
------
William G. Sutherland, 68, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Cedar streets for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,370
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.