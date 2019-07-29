{{featured_button_text}}
July 27

Daniel A. Batten, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $2,110

------

Melony F. Guldager, 29, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,925

------

Miguel A. Martinez-Bustamante, 30, of Wells was arrested at 304 Railroad St. in Carlin for burglary and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280

------

Christopher W. Melendez, 28, of Carlin was arrested at 1015 Chestnut St. for assault, disturbing the peace, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,775

------

Antonio Meza-Carrasco, 35, of Elko was arrested at 304 Railroad St. for burglary and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280

------

Jesus M. Morones Jr., 50, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street for trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $35,195

------

Marilou Ottenbacher, 49, of Elko was arrested at 304 Railroad St. in Carlin for burglary and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280

------

Andrea J. Rodriguez, 42, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street Mini Storage for three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,920

------

Dennis E. Stewart, 30, was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

