July 27
Daniel A. Batten, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $2,110
Melony F. Guldager, 29, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Market on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,925
Miguel A. Martinez-Bustamante, 30, of Wells was arrested at 304 Railroad St. in Carlin for burglary and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280
Christopher W. Melendez, 28, of Carlin was arrested at 1015 Chestnut St. for assault, disturbing the peace, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,775
Antonio Meza-Carrasco, 35, of Elko was arrested at 304 Railroad St. for burglary and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280
Jesus M. Morones Jr., 50, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street for trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $35,195
Marilou Ottenbacher, 49, of Elko was arrested at 304 Railroad St. in Carlin for burglary and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,280
Andrea J. Rodriguez, 42, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street Mini Storage for three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,920
Dennis E. Stewart, 30, was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
