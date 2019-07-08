July 3
Manuel D. Galvan, 63, of Tuscarora was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, speeding 31-plus mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and stop lamps required. Bail: $1,855
------
Eric Garcia, 19, of Lamoille was arrested at 351 W. River St. for attempted burglary. Bail: $20,000
------
Melissa R. Jacobson, 42, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Christian A. Jacques, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. No bail
------
Carlyn Serrano, 46, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Daniel A. Souliere, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2351 Connie View Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
