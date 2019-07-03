July 2
Preston L. Broyles, 22, of Wells was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Bail: $1,140
———
Charles J. Caster, 42, of Filer, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for resisting a public officer and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140
———
Gerardo Collazo Jr., 29, of Eureka was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $676
———
Eugene B. Gomez II, 40, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Bail: $5,000
———
Jorge L. Samora, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Peace Park on a warrant for criminal contempt and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
———
Bryan L. Lester Jr., 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for throwing a substance at a vehicle causing less than $250 damage.
No bail
———
Gage L. Withers, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 372 Dry Creek Trail for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Bail: $2,280
