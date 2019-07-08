{{featured_button_text}}
Jeremy T. Gallaher, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Corey J. Moen, 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation Office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Marv T. Oldhorn, 28, of Carlin was arrested at the Comfort Inn for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

