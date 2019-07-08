July 4
Royland R. Delacruz, 63, of Santa Monica, California was arrested on Idaho Street for driver disobeying a peace officer, reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,170
Stacey V. Gomez, 50, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Cody A. Jensen, 37, of Mountain View, Wyoming was arrested at 679 Eighth St. in Wells for defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $1,140
Cody M. Paschal, 28, of Overton was arrested on Washington Avenue for driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $550
Joel P. Thompson, 50, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Zeth E. Turner, 35, of Carlin was arrested at South Eighth and Main streets on a warrant for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Norman D. Wasson, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Family Dollar Store for trespassing and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
