July 30
Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for three counts of battery on a protected person. Bail: $7,500
------
James R. Mullins, 33, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Dillon R. Papach, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two count of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
------
Jerri L. Seymour, 61, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. No bail
------
Deatta D. Starley, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $480
------
Samantha A. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1755 Weyumb on a BiA/tribal charge. Bail: $500.
------
Ciano V. Sweat, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,190
------
Carrie A. Tishmack, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615
------
Norman D. Wasson, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Silver and Fourth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Kathleen K. Zaval, 50, of Reno was arrested at the Lander County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
