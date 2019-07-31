{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 30

Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for three counts of battery on a protected person. Bail: $7,500

------

James R. Mullins, 33, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold. No bail

------

Dillon R. Papach, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two count of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

------

Jerri L. Seymour, 61, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. No bail

------

Deatta D. Starley, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $480

------

Samantha A. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1755 Weyumb on a BiA/tribal charge. Bail: $500.

------

Ciano V. Sweat, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,190

------

Carrie A. Tishmack, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615

------

Norman D. Wasson, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Silver and Fourth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail

------

Kathleen K. Zaval, 50, of Reno was arrested at the Lander County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments