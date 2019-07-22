July 21
Joseph P. Carpenter, 23, of Elko was arrested at 3300 Argent Ave. for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335
------
Helen J. Mallas, 42, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Tipton J. Mallas, 38, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $4,140
------
Paul J. McDonald, 35, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Chad A. Scott, 30, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,645
