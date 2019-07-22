{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

July 21

Joseph P. Carpenter, 23, of Elko was arrested at 3300 Argent Ave. for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

------

Helen J. Mallas, 42, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

------

Tipton J. Mallas, 38, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $4,140

------

Paul J. McDonald, 35, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Chad A. Scott, 30, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,645

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments