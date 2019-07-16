July 15
Gentre E. Gonzales, 54, of Pico Rivera, California was arrested on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,984
Denver R. Kirsch, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for assault, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and disturbing the peace. No bail
Sirena J. Merritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
Joe Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, of West Wendover was arrested for domestic battery and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,187
