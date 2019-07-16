{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 15

Gentre E. Gonzales, 54, of Pico Rivera, California was arrested on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,984

------

Denver R. Kirsch, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for assault, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and disturbing the peace. No bail

------

Sirena J. Merritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail

------

Joe Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, of West Wendover was arrested for domestic battery and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,187

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments