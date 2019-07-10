July 9
Dawson G. Barnes, 52, of Elko, was arrested at the Red Lion on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 43, of Elko, was arrested at La Unica for domestic battery, coercion, breaking into, injuring or tampering with a vehicle, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $4,350
Javier A. Munoz, 20, of Magna, Utah, was arrested at the Montego Bay Casino in West Wendover on three charges of battery, two charges of making a false statement to obstruct a public officer, and unlawful acts related to human excrement or bodily fluid by a prisoner in custody. Bail: $6,780
Sara A. Murphy, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage Apt. 7 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $225
Andrew N. Villicana, 24, of Elko, was arrested at 610 S. 12th Street #C202 for battery on protected person and domestic battery. Bail: $5,640
