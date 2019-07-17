July 16
Mario H. Benavides, 37, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and violating a domestic violence protective order. Bail: $1,640
------
Tosha Boyd, 29, of Elko was arrested near 251 W. River St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Michael J. Brandon, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale for driving under the influence and improper additional lighting equipment. Bail: $1,255
------
Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possesson of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,000
------
Sherman P. Clark, 34, of Rexburg, Idaho was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Tyler J. Fuller, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415
------
Dean R. Funell, 55, of Carlin was arrested at 304 Railroad St. for trafficking a controlled substance and selling a controlled substance. Bail: $270,000
------
Cierra S. Jones, 19, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,165
------
Monica J. Martinez, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,105
------
Cole T. Morrow, 46, of Wells was arrested at 303 Ninth St. for domestic battery, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and intimidating a public officer. Bail: $6,780
------
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Amie Shafer-Mueller, 37, of Colfax, California was arrested at 303 Ninth St. on a parole and probation hold
------
Eric L. Snedeker, 46, of Senora, California was arrested at the Western Inn for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.