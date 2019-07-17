{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 16

Mario H. Benavides, 37, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and violating a domestic violence protective order. Bail: $1,640

Tosha Boyd, 29, of Elko was arrested near 251 W. River St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Michael J. Brandon, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale for driving under the influence and improper additional lighting equipment. Bail: $1,255

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possesson of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,000

Sherman P. Clark, 34, of Rexburg, Idaho was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Tyler J. Fuller, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Clarkson Drive and 12th Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415

Dean R. Funell, 55, of Carlin was arrested at 304 Railroad St. for trafficking a controlled substance and selling a controlled substance. Bail: $270,000

Cierra S. Jones, 19, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,165

Monica J. Martinez, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,105

Cole T. Morrow, 46, of Wells was arrested at 303 Ninth St. for domestic battery, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and intimidating a public officer. Bail: $6,780

James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Amie Shafer-Mueller, 37, of Colfax, California was arrested at 303 Ninth St. on a parole and probation hold

Eric L. Snedeker, 46, of Senora, California was arrested at the Western Inn for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

