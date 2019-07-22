July 19
David N. Adams, 40, of Elko was arrested at FISH for failure to obey sex offender registration laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000
------
Salvador J. Avila, 27, of West Wendover was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of burglary tools, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $23,140
------
Ryan S. Flynn, 33, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Shawn J. Freed, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $6,380
------
Elijah S. Harkness, 38, of Elko was arrested at 355 Lawndale Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Gregory T. Irby, 36, of McGill was arrested at Sixth Street and Starr Avenue for failure to dim headlamps; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; driving with a suspended driver’s license; open container of alcohol in vehicle; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $3,420
------
Patricia Litzih, 22, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $590
------
Ashley P. Tom, 26, of McDermitt was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395
------
KC V. Yowell, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $10,000
------
Ondrea E. Zink, 34, of Elko, Georgia was arrested at the Owyhee Jail for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
