June 7
Perino Kruner, 58, of West Wendover was arrested at the West Wendover Police Department for obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay being prosecuted. Bail: $20,000
------
Leonard R. Merkley, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at 6512 Smith Creek Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Joel C. Nalley, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 1606 Mutchler Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
------
Stephanie T. Ramos, 26, was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Billy J. Richardson, 52, of Sweet Home, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Robyn R. Ross, 51, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 2350 N. Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $260
