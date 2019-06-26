{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 25

Tony R. Hollenbeck, 48, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,620

———

David J. Little, 30, of Cameron, Arizona was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $197

———

Rickie R. Melendez, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

———

Emma Palafox, 34, of West Wendover was arrested at the Wendover Nugget Casino for home invasion, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit home invasion. Bail: $75,000

———

Semaj Ross, 26, of Elko was arrested at JC Penney for four counts of conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $4,560

———

Giovanni J. Vera, 27, of Manteca, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for trafficking marijuana, selling a controlled substance, possession a dangerous drug without a prescription, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $42,745

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments